Isaac Okoro DTD For March 13 Against Clippers Due To Knee Injury
Isaac Okoro (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Clippers on Friday, March 13. As of Friday morning, the Clippers are favored by 12.5 with a total of 234.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 8, Okoro posted nine points, one rebound and one assist in a 126-110 loss to the Kings. Okoro is averaging 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.