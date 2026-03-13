Isaac Okoro DTD For March 13 Against Clippers Due To Knee Injury

Last time out on March 8, Okoro posted nine points, one rebound and one assist in a 126-110 loss to the Kings. Okoro is averaging 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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