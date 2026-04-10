Isaac Okoro DTD For April 10 Against Magic Due To Quadricep Injury

Last time out on April 7, Okoro put up 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 129-98 win over the Wizards. Okoro is averaging 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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