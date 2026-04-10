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Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls

Isaac Okoro

Chicago Bulls • #35 SF

Isaac Okoro DTD For April 10 Against Magic Due To Quadricep Injury

Isaac Okoro (Quadricep) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Magic on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Magic are favored by 14.5 with a total of 242.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 7, Okoro put up 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 129-98 win over the Wizards. Okoro is averaging 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Okoro

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