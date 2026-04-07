Immanuel Quickley Questionable April 7 Against Heat Due To Foot Injury

Quickley had 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals in his last action, a 120-98 loss to the Suns on March 22. Quickley is tops on his team in assists with 6.0 per game, and averages 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

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