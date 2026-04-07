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Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley

Toronto Raptors • #5 PG

Immanuel Quickley Questionable April 7 Against Heat Due To Foot Injury

Immanuel Quickley (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Heat on Tuesday, April 7. As of Monday evening, the Heat are favored by 1 with a total of 239.5.

What It Means

Quickley had 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals in his last action, a 120-98 loss to the Suns on March 22. Quickley is tops on his team in assists with 6.0 per game, and averages 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Immanuel Quickley

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