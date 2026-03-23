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Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley

Toronto Raptors • #5 PG

Immanuel Quickley Out March 23 Against Jazz Due To Foot Injury

Immanuel Quickley (Foot) is out for the upcoming contest against the Jazz on Monday, March 23. As of Monday evening, the Raptors are favored by 10.5 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

Quickley totaled 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals in his most recent game, a 120-98 loss to the Suns on March 22. Quickley paces his team in assists with 6.0 per game, and averages 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Immanuel Quickley

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