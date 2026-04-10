Herbert Jones Questionable April 10 Against Celtics (Rest)

Last time out on April 5, Jones recorded five points, three rebounds and one assist in a 112-108 loss to the Magic. Jones is averaging 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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