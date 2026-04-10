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Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans

Herbert Jones

New Orleans Pelicans • #2 SF

Herbert Jones Questionable April 10 Against Celtics (Rest)

Herbert Jones (Rest) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Celtics on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Celtics are favored by 16.5 with a total of 223.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 5, Jones recorded five points, three rebounds and one assist in a 112-108 loss to the Magic. Jones is averaging 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Herbert Jones

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