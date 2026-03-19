Haywood Highsmith Questionable March 19 Against Spurs Due To Knee Injury
Haywood Highsmith (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Spurs on Thursday, March 19. As of Thursday afternoon, the Spurs are favored by 9.5 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves on March 17, Highsmith had three points, two rebounds and one assist. Highsmith is averaging 5.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.7 steals per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.