Haywood Highsmith Questionable March 12 Against Pacers Due To Knee Injury
Haywood Highsmith (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Pacers on Thursday, March 12. As of Wednesday evening, the Suns are favored by 8.5 with a total of 225.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 129-114 win over the Bucks on March 10, Highsmith tallied six points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals. Highsmith is averaging 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal per game this season.
