Haywood Highsmith DTD For March 22 Against Raptors Due To Knee Injury
Haywood Highsmith (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Raptors on Sunday, March 22. As of Sunday morning, the Raptors are favored by 2.5 with a total of 220.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves on March 17, Highsmith tallied three points, two rebounds and one assist. Highsmith is averaging 5.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.7 steals per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.