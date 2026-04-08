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Haywood Highsmith
Phoenix Suns

Haywood Highsmith

Phoenix Suns • #19 SF

Haywood Highsmith DTD For April 8 Against Mavericks Due To Knee Injury

Haywood Highsmith (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Mavericks on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday morning, the Suns are favored by 10.5 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 17, Highsmith recorded three points, two rebounds and one assist in a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves. Highsmith is averaging 5.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.7 steals per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Haywood Highsmith

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