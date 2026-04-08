Haywood Highsmith DTD For April 8 Against Mavericks Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on March 17, Highsmith recorded three points, two rebounds and one assist in a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves. Highsmith is averaging 5.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.7 steals per game this season.

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