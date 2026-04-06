Haywood Highsmith DTD For April 7 Against Rockets Due To Knee Injury
Haywood Highsmith (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Rockets on Tuesday, April 7. As of Monday morning, the Rockets are favored by 2 with a total of 218.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 17, Highsmith put up three points, two rebounds and one assist in a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves. Highsmith is averaging 5.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.7 steals per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.