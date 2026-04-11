Haywood Highsmith DTD For April 12 Against Thunder Due To Knee Injury
Haywood Highsmith (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Thunder on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday morning, the Thunder are favored by 5.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves on March 17, Highsmith tallied three points, two rebounds and one assist. Highsmith is averaging 5.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.7 steals per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.