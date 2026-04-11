Haywood Highsmith DTD For April 12 Against Thunder Due To Knee Injury

In his most recent action, a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves on March 17, Highsmith tallied three points, two rebounds and one assist. Highsmith is averaging 5.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.7 steals per game this season.

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