Gui Santos Questionable April 9 Against Lakers Due To Pelvis Injury
Gui Santos (Pelvis) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Lakers on Thursday, April 9. As of Thursday morning, the Warriors are favored by 4.5 with a total of 225.5.
What It Means
Santos totaled 15 points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals in his last action, a 117-116 loss to the Rockets on April 5. Santos is averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.