Gui Santos Questionable April 9 Against Lakers Due To Pelvis Injury

Santos totaled 15 points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals in his last action, a 117-116 loss to the Rockets on April 5. Santos is averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.