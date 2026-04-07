Gui Santos Out April 7 Against Kings Due To Pelvis Injury
Gui Santos (Pelvis) is out for the upcoming contest against the Kings on Tuesday, April 7. As of Tuesday morning, the Warriors are favored by 15.5 with a total of 234.5.
What It Means
Santos had 15 points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals in his last appearance, a 117-116 loss to the Rockets on April 5. Santos is averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.