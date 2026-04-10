Gui Santos DTD For April 10 Against Kings Due To Pelvis Injury
Gui Santos (Pelvis) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Kings on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Warriors are favored by 11.5 with a total of 229.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 117-116 loss to the Rockets on April 5, Santos tallied 15 points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals. Santos is averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.