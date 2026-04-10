Gui Santos DTD For April 10 Against Kings Due To Pelvis Injury

In his most recent action, a 117-116 loss to the Rockets on April 5, Santos tallied 15 points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals. Santos is averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.