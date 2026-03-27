Guerschon Yabusele Questionable March 27 Against Thunder Due To Ankle Injury

In his last appearance, a 157-137 loss to the 76ers on March 25, Yabusele totaled 11 points and four rebounds. Yabusele is averaging 5.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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