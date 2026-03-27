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Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls

Guerschon Yabusele

Chicago Bulls • #28 PF

Guerschon Yabusele Questionable March 27 Against Thunder Due To Ankle Injury

Guerschon Yabusele (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Thunder on Friday, March 27. As of Friday morning, the Thunder are favored by 20.5 with a total of 238.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 157-137 loss to the 76ers on March 25, Yabusele totaled 11 points and four rebounds. Yabusele is averaging 5.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Guerschon Yabusele

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