Guerschon Yabusele DTD For March 13 Against Clippers Due To Foot Injury

Yabusele totaled two points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 130-124 win over the Warriors on March 10. Yabusele is averaging 4.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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