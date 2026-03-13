FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls

Guerschon Yabusele

Chicago Bulls • #28 PF

Guerschon Yabusele DTD For March 13 Against Clippers Due To Foot Injury

Guerschon Yabusele (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Clippers on Friday, March 13. As of Friday morning, the Clippers are favored by 12.5 with a total of 234.5.

What It Means

Yabusele totaled two points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 130-124 win over the Warriors on March 10. Yabusele is averaging 4.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Guerschon Yabusele

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Chicago BullsRecent Chicago Bulls Player News

View All Chicago Bulls Player News