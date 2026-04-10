Guerschon Yabusele DTD For April 10 Against Magic Due To Shoulder Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 119-108 win over the Wizards on April 9, Yabusele had five points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Yabusele is averaging 5.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.