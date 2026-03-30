Grayson Allen Questionable March 30 Against Grizzlies (Rest)
Grayson Allen (Rest) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Grizzlies on Monday, March 30. As of Monday afternoon, the Suns are favored by 13 with a total of 229.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 28, Allen recorded 19 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 134-109 win over the Jazz. Allen is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.