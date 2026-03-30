Grayson Allen Questionable March 30 Against Grizzlies (Rest)

In his last game on March 28, Allen recorded 19 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 134-109 win over the Jazz. Allen is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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