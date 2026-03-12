Grayson Allen Questionable March 12 Against Pacers Due To Knee Injury
Grayson Allen (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Pacers on Thursday, March 12. As of Wednesday evening, the Suns are favored by 8.5 with a total of 225.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 10, Allen put up 12 points, three rebounds and three assists in a 129-114 win over the Bucks. Allen is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
