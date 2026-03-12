Grayson Allen Questionable March 12 Against Pacers Due To Knee Injury

Last time out on March 10, Allen put up 12 points, three rebounds and three assists in a 129-114 win over the Bucks. Allen is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.