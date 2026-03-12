FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns

Grayson Allen

Phoenix Suns • #8 SG

Grayson Allen Questionable March 12 Against Pacers Due To Knee Injury

Grayson Allen (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Pacers on Thursday, March 12. As of Wednesday evening, the Suns are favored by 8.5 with a total of 225.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 10, Allen put up 12 points, three rebounds and three assists in a 129-114 win over the Bucks. Allen is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Grayson Allen

