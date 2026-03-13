Grayson Allen Out March 13 Against Raptors Due To Knee Injury

In his last appearance, a 129-114 win over the Bucks on March 10, Allen tallied 12 points, three rebounds and three assists. Allen is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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