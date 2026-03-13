Grayson Allen Out March 13 Against Raptors Due To Knee Injury
Grayson Allen (Knee) is out for the upcoming contest against the Raptors on Friday, March 13. As of Thursday evening, the Raptors are favored by 3.5 with a total of 218.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 129-114 win over the Bucks on March 10, Allen tallied 12 points, three rebounds and three assists. Allen is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.