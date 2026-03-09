Grayson Allen DTD For March 8 Against Hornets Due To Knee Injury
Grayson Allen (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Hornets on Sunday, March 8. As of Sunday evening, the Hornets are favored by 5 with a total of 217.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 6, Allen recorded 12 points, two rebounds, eight assists and four steals in a 118-116 win over the Pelicans. Allen is averaging 17.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
