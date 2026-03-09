FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns

Grayson Allen

Phoenix Suns • #8 SG

Grayson Allen DTD For March 8 Against Hornets Due To Knee Injury

Grayson Allen (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Hornets on Sunday, March 8. As of Sunday evening, the Hornets are favored by 5 with a total of 217.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 6, Allen recorded 12 points, two rebounds, eight assists and four steals in a 118-116 win over the Pelicans. Allen is averaging 17.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Grayson Allen

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Phoenix SunsRecent Phoenix Suns Player News

View All Phoenix Suns Player News