Grayson Allen DTD For NBA Play-In Against Trail Blazers Due To Hamstring Injury
Grayson Allen (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament contest against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, April 14. As of Monday evening, the Suns are favored by 3.5 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 10, Allen posted eight points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 101-73 loss to the Lakers. Allen averaged 16.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
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