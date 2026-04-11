Grayson Allen DTD For April 12 Against Thunder Due To Hamstring Injury

In his last game on April 10, Allen posted eight points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 101-73 loss to the Lakers. Allen is averaging 16.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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