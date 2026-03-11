Grant Williams Out March 11 Against Kings Due To Knee Injury
Grant Williams (Knee) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Kings on Wednesday, March 11. As of Wednesday evening, the Hornets are favored by 13.5 with a total of 225.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 103-101 win over the Trail Blazers on March 10, Williams had three points, one rebound, one assist and two steals. Williams is averaging 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
