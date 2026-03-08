Giannis Antetokounmpo Out March 8 Against Magic Due To Calf Injury
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Calf) is out for the upcoming contest against the Magic on Sunday, March 8. As of Sunday afternoon, the Magic are favored by 3.5 with a total of 218.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 7, Antetokounmpo put up 27 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals in a 113-99 win over the Jazz. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.