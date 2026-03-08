Giannis Antetokounmpo Out March 8 Against Magic Due To Calf Injury

In his last game on March 7, Antetokounmpo put up 27 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals in a 113-99 win over the Jazz. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.