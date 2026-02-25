FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks • #34 SF

Giannis Antetokounmpo Out Feb. 25 Against Cavaliers Due To Calf Injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Calf) is out for the upcoming contest against the Cavaliers on Wednesday, Feb. 25. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 3.5 with a total of 222.5.

What It Means

Antetokounmpo totaled 22 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in his most recent action, a 102-100 loss to the Nuggets on Jan. 23. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Milwaukee BucksRecent Milwaukee Bucks Player News

View All Milwaukee Bucks Player News