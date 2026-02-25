Giannis Antetokounmpo Out Feb. 25 Against Cavaliers Due To Calf Injury
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Calf) is out for the upcoming contest against the Cavaliers on Wednesday, Feb. 25. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 3.5 with a total of 222.5.
What It Means
Antetokounmpo totaled 22 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in his most recent action, a 102-100 loss to the Nuggets on Jan. 23. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
