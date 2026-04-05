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Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks • #34 SF

Giannis Antetokounmpo Out April 5 Against Grizzlies Due To Ankle Injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Ankle) is out for the upcoming contest against the Grizzlies on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday evening, the Bucks are favored by 6 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 15, Antetokounmpo recorded 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in a 134-123 win over the Pacers. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Giannis Antetokounmpo

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