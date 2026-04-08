Giannis Antetokounmpo DTD For April 8 Against Pistons Due To Ankle Injury

In his last game on March 15, Antetokounmpo posted 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in a 134-123 win over the Pacers. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

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