Gary Trent Jr. Out April 10 Against Nets Due To Oblique Muscle Injury

Trent tallied seven points and one assist in his most recent game, a 137-111 loss to the Pistons on April 8. Trent is averaging 8.1 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.2 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.

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