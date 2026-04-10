Gary Trent Jr. Out April 10 Against Nets Due To Oblique Muscle Injury
Gary Trent Jr. (Oblique Muscle ) is out for the upcoming contest against the Nets on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Bucks are favored by 9.5 with a total of 218.5.
What It Means
Trent tallied seven points and one assist in his most recent game, a 137-111 loss to the Pistons on April 8. Trent is averaging 8.1 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.2 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.