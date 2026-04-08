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Gary Trent Jr.
Milwaukee Bucks

Gary Trent Jr.

Milwaukee Bucks • #5 SG

Gary Trent Jr. DTD For April 8 Against Pistons Due To Hip Injury

Gary Trent Jr. (Hip) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Pistons on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday morning, the Pistons are favored by 18.5 with a total of 221.5.

What It Means

Trent had one steal in his last appearance, a 119-113 loss to the Rockets on April 1. Trent is averaging 8.2 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.2 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gary Trent Jr.

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