Gary Payton II Questionable March 21 Against Hawks Due To Knee Injury
Gary Payton II (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Hawks on Saturday, March 21. As of Saturday afternoon, the Hawks are favored by 11 with a total of 229.5.
What It Means
Payton put up 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in his most recent appearance, a 115-101 loss to the Pistons on March 20. Payton is averaging 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.