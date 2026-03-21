Gary Payton II Questionable March 21 Against Hawks Due To Knee Injury

Payton put up 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in his most recent appearance, a 115-101 loss to the Pistons on March 20. Payton is averaging 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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