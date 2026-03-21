FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Gary Payton II
Golden State Warriors

Gary Payton II

Golden State Warriors PG

Gary Payton II Questionable March 21 Against Hawks Due To Knee Injury

Gary Payton II (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Hawks on Saturday, March 21. As of Saturday afternoon, the Hawks are favored by 11 with a total of 229.5.

What It Means

Payton put up 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in his most recent appearance, a 115-101 loss to the Pistons on March 20. Payton is averaging 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gary Payton II

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Golden State WarriorsRecent Golden State Warriors Player News

View All Golden State Warriors Player News