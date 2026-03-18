Gary Payton II DTD For March 18 Against Celtics Due To Tibial Injury

Last time out on March 16, Payton recorded 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in a 125-117 win over the Wizards. Payton is averaging 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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