Gary Payton II DTD For March 10 Against Bulls Due To Ankle Injury

Gary Payton II (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Bulls on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Warriors are favored by 6 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 9, Payton recorded 13 points, one rebound and one steal in a 119-116 loss to the Jazz. Payton is averaging 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

