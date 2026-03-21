Gary Harris Questionable March 21 Against Suns Due To Groin Injury
Gary Harris (Groin) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Suns on Saturday, March 21. As of Saturday morning, the Suns are favored by 11.5 with a total of 219.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 128-96 loss to the Jazz on March 19, Harris tallied six points, one assist and one steal. Harris is averaging 2.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.