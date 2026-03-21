FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Gary Harris
Milwaukee Bucks

Gary Harris

Milwaukee Bucks • #11 SG

Gary Harris Questionable March 21 Against Suns Due To Groin Injury

Gary Harris (Groin) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Suns on Saturday, March 21. As of Saturday morning, the Suns are favored by 11.5 with a total of 219.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 128-96 loss to the Jazz on March 19, Harris tallied six points, one assist and one steal. Harris is averaging 2.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gary Harris

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Milwaukee BucksRecent Milwaukee Bucks Player News

View All Milwaukee Bucks Player News