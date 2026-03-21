Gary Harris Questionable March 21 Against Suns Due To Groin Injury

In his last action, a 128-96 loss to the Jazz on March 19, Harris tallied six points, one assist and one steal. Harris is averaging 2.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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