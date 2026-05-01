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Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner

Orlando Magic • #22 SF

Franz Wagner Out For Game 6 Due To Calf Injury

Franz Wagner (Calf) is out for Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Pistons on Friday, May 1. As of Friday morning, the Pistons are favored by 3.5 with a total of 209.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 27, Wagner recorded 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals in a 94-88 win over the Pistons. Wagner averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Franz Wagner

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