Franz Wagner Out For Game 6 Due To Calf Injury

Last time out on April 27, Wagner recorded 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals in a 94-88 win over the Pistons. Wagner averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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