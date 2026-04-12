Evan Mobley Out April 12 Against Wizards Due To Calf Injury
Evan Mobley (Calf) is out for the upcoming game against the Wizards on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 10.5 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 124-102 loss to the Hawks on April 10, Mobley put up 10 points, six rebounds, one assist and one block. Mobley leads his squad in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 18.2 points and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.