Evan Mobley Out April 12 Against Wizards Due To Calf Injury

In his most recent action, a 124-102 loss to the Hawks on April 10, Mobley put up 10 points, six rebounds, one assist and one block. Mobley leads his squad in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 18.2 points and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

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