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Elijah Harkless
Utah Jazz

Elijah Harkless

Utah Jazz • #16 G

Elijah Harkless DTD For April 5 Against Thunder Due To Hamstring Injury

Elijah Harkless (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Thunder on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday morning, the Thunder are favored by 21.5 with a total of 238.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 28, Harkless posted four points, five rebounds and five assists in a 134-109 loss to the Suns. Harkless is averaging 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elijah Harkless

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