Elijah Harkless DTD For April 5 Against Thunder Due To Hamstring Injury
Elijah Harkless (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Thunder on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday morning, the Thunder are favored by 21.5 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 28, Harkless posted four points, five rebounds and five assists in a 134-109 loss to the Suns. Harkless is averaging 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.