Elijah Harkless DTD For April 5 Against Thunder Due To Hamstring Injury

Last time out on March 28, Harkless posted four points, five rebounds and five assists in a 134-109 loss to the Suns. Harkless is averaging 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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