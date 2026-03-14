Dylan Harper Questionable March 14 Against Hornets Due To Calf Injury
Dylan Harper (Calf) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Hornets on Saturday, March 14. As of Saturday morning, the Spurs are favored by 5.5 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 136-131 loss to the Nuggets on March 12, Harper had 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and one block. Harper is averaging 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.