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Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs • #2 SG

Dylan Harper DTD For March 17 Against Kings Due To Calf Injury

Dylan Harper (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Kings on Tuesday, March 17. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Spurs are favored by 13.5 with a total of 235.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 136-131 loss to the Nuggets on March 12, Harper totaled 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and one block. Harper is averaging 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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