Dylan Harper DTD For March 17 Against Kings Due To Calf Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 136-131 loss to the Nuggets on March 12, Harper totaled 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and one block. Harper is averaging 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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