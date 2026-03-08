FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell

Dallas Mavericks • #7 PF

Dwight Powell DTD For March 8 Against Raptors Due To Calf Injury

Dwight Powell (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Raptors on Sunday, March 8. As of Sunday morning, the Raptors are favored by 9.5 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

Powell put up two points, five rebounds and one block in his most recent appearance, a 120-100 loss to the Celtics on March 6. Powell is averaging 3.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

