Duncan Robinson DTD For March 26 Against Pelicans Due To Injury Management Injury

In his most recent action, a 130-129 loss to the Hawks on March 25, Robinson had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Robinson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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