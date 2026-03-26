Duncan Robinson DTD For March 26 Against Pelicans Due To Injury Management Injury
Duncan Robinson (Injury Management) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Pelicans on Thursday, March 26. As of Thursday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 4 with a total of 226.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 130-129 loss to the Hawks on March 25, Robinson had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Robinson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.