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Dru Smith
Miami Heat

Dru Smith

Miami Heat • #12 SG

Dru Smith Questionable April 9 Against Raptors Due To Foot Injury

Dru Smith (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Raptors on Thursday, April 9. As of Thursday morning, the Raptors are favored by 4 with a total of 239.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 4, Smith recorded six points, one assist and two steals in a 152-136 win over the Wizards. Smith is averaging 5.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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