Dru Smith Questionable April 9 Against Raptors Due To Foot Injury

Last time out on April 4, Smith recorded six points, one assist and two steals in a 152-136 win over the Wizards. Smith is averaging 5.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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