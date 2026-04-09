Dru Smith Questionable April 9 Against Raptors Due To Foot Injury
Dru Smith (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Raptors on Thursday, April 9. As of Thursday morning, the Raptors are favored by 4 with a total of 239.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 4, Smith recorded six points, one assist and two steals in a 152-136 win over the Wizards. Smith is averaging 5.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.