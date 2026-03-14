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Drew Eubanks
Sacramento Kings

Drew Eubanks

Sacramento Kings • #19 PF

Drew Eubanks Out March 14 Against Clippers Due To Thumb Injury

Drew Eubanks (Thumb) is out for the upcoming game against the Clippers on Saturday, March 14. As of Saturday afternoon, the Clippers are favored by 13.5 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 117-109 loss to the Hornets on March 11, Eubanks totaled four points, six rebounds and two assists. Eubanks is averaging 5.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Eubanks

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