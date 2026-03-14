Drew Eubanks Out March 14 Against Clippers Due To Thumb Injury

In his last action, a 117-109 loss to the Hornets on March 11, Eubanks totaled four points, six rebounds and two assists. Eubanks is averaging 5.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

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