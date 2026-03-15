Drew Eubanks DTD For March 15 Against Jazz Due To Thumb Injury

Eubanks put up four points, six rebounds and two assists in his last game, a 117-109 loss to the Hornets on March 11. Eubanks is averaging 5.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.