Drew Eubanks DTD For March 15 Against Jazz Due To Thumb Injury
Drew Eubanks (Thumb) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Jazz on Sunday, March 15. As of Sunday morning, the Kings are favored by 2 with a total of 233.5.
What It Means
Eubanks put up four points, six rebounds and two assists in his last game, a 117-109 loss to the Hornets on March 11. Eubanks is averaging 5.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.