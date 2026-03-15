FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Drew Eubanks
Sacramento Kings

Drew Eubanks

Sacramento Kings • #19 PF

Drew Eubanks DTD For March 15 Against Jazz Due To Thumb Injury

Drew Eubanks (Thumb) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Jazz on Sunday, March 15. As of Sunday morning, the Kings are favored by 2 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

Eubanks put up four points, six rebounds and two assists in his last game, a 117-109 loss to the Hornets on March 11. Eubanks is averaging 5.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Eubanks

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Sacramento KingsRecent Sacramento Kings Player News

View All Sacramento Kings Player News