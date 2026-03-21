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Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors • #23 F

Draymond Green Questionable March 21 Against Hawks Due To Back Injury

Draymond Green (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Hawks on Saturday, March 21. As of Saturday afternoon, the Hawks are favored by 11 with a total of 229.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 20, Green recorded five rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in a 115-101 loss to the Pistons. Green is tops on his team in both rebounds (5.6 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.4 points. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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