Draymond Green Questionable March 21 Against Hawks Due To Back Injury

In his last game on March 20, Green recorded five rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in a 115-101 loss to the Pistons. Green is tops on his team in both rebounds (5.6 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.4 points. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

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