Draymond Green Questionable March 21 Against Hawks Due To Back Injury
Draymond Green (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Hawks on Saturday, March 21. As of Saturday afternoon, the Hawks are favored by 11 with a total of 229.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 20, Green recorded five rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in a 115-101 loss to the Pistons. Green is tops on his team in both rebounds (5.6 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.4 points. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.