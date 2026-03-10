FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors • #23 F

Draymond Green Questionable March 10 Against Bulls Due To Back Injury

Draymond Green (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Bulls on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Warriors are favored by 6 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

Green had six points, two rebounds and 11 assists in his last action, a 119-116 loss to the Jazz on March 9. Green leads his team in both rebounds (5.5 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.5 points. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Draymond Green

