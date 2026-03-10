Draymond Green Questionable March 10 Against Bulls Due To Back Injury
Draymond Green (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Bulls on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Warriors are favored by 6 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
Green had six points, two rebounds and 11 assists in his last action, a 119-116 loss to the Jazz on March 9. Green leads his team in both rebounds (5.5 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.5 points. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.