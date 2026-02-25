FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors • #23 F

Draymond Green Questionable Feb. 25 Against Grizzlies Due To Illness Management Injury

Draymond Green (Illness Management) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, Feb. 25. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Warriors are favored by 3.5 with a total of 226.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 113-109 loss to the Pelicans on Feb. 24, Green had 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Green paces his team in both rebounds (5.7 per game) and assists (5.1), and averages 8.5 points. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Draymond Green

