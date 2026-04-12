Draymond Green Questionable April 12 Against Clippers Due To Back Injury

Green tallied seven points, four rebounds, six assists and one steal in his last appearance, a 124-118 loss to the Kings on April 10. Green is tops on his team in both rebounds (5.5 per game) and assists (5.5), and averages 8.4 points. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

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