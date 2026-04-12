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Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors • #23 F

Draymond Green Questionable April 12 Against Clippers Due To Back Injury

Draymond Green (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Clippers on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Clippers are favored by 6.5 with a total of 224.5.

What It Means

Green tallied seven points, four rebounds, six assists and one steal in his last appearance, a 124-118 loss to the Kings on April 10. Green is tops on his team in both rebounds (5.5 per game) and assists (5.5), and averages 8.4 points. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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