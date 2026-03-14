Draymond Green DTD For March 15 Against Knicks Due To Injury Management Injury
Draymond Green (Injury Management) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Knicks on Sunday, March 15.
What It Means
Green had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 130-124 loss to the Bulls on March 10. Green leads his team in both rebounds (5.5 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.6 points. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.