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Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors • #23 F

Draymond Green DTD For March 15 Against Knicks Due To Injury Management Injury

Draymond Green (Injury Management) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Knicks on Sunday, March 15.

What It Means

Green had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 130-124 loss to the Bulls on March 10. Green leads his team in both rebounds (5.5 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.6 points. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Written by Data Skrive on
Draymond Green

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