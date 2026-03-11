Dorian Finney-Smith Out March 11 Against Nuggets Due To Ankle Injury
Dorian Finney-Smith (Ankle) is out for the upcoming contest against the Nuggets on Wednesday, March 11. As of Wednesday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 7 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 113-99 win over the Raptors on March 10, Finney-Smith had three points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Finney-Smith is averaging 3.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.