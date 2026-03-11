FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dorian Finney-Smith
Houston Rockets

Dorian Finney-Smith

Houston Rockets • #2 SF

Dorian Finney-Smith Out March 11 Against Nuggets Due To Ankle Injury

Dorian Finney-Smith (Ankle) is out for the upcoming contest against the Nuggets on Wednesday, March 11. As of Wednesday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 7 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 113-99 win over the Raptors on March 10, Finney-Smith had three points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Finney-Smith is averaging 3.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dorian Finney-Smith

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Houston RocketsRecent Houston Rockets Player News

View All Houston Rockets Player News